Claris E. Robinson, 94, of Onaway, died Sunday January 7, 2018 at Tendercare Health Center in Cheboygan. Born in Onaway June 15, 1923, Claris was the daughter of Carl and Gertrude (Hegerberg) Bush. A lifelong resident of Onaway, she was a 1942 graduate of Onaway High School. Claris married William Robinson in Onaway October 1, 1942. They were blessed with five children and 52 years of marriage.

Devoted to her family, Claris was a loving wife and a nurturing mother. She cared deeply for her family making a wonderful home for them, praying every day for each of them by name, and enjoying many fun times with them. She enjoyed working in her vegetable garden and canned many of the vegetables she grew. Talented and skilled, Claris sewed clothing and crocheted the most beautiful doilies.

Faithful to her Christian beliefs, Claris served her God with her whole heart; she was a longtime member of the Onaway Seventh Day Adventist Church. Giving of herself, she ran the Community Service Center at the church for more than 65 years. Many in the community will remember Claris for selling Avon products. For 50 years, Claris sold Avon in the Onaway area. She will be fondly remembered for her friendly demeanor, her beautiful smile, and most importantly, her love for her family and her God.

Surviving Claris is her daughter, Diane (Dennis) Nessel of Onaway; two sons, Donald (Carol) of New Baltimore and Dale (Jean) of Onaway; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild. She also leaves her sister, Eleanor Howell of Berrien Springs; and many nieces and nephews.

Claris was preceded in death by her husband, Bill in 1994; daughters, Barbara Lawrence and Beverly Milligan; brothers, George and Carlton Bush; and sisters, Betsey Krantz, Pearl Besemer and Jane Nash.

Visitation will be at the Chagnon Funeral Home Wednesday January 10 from 4 until 8 p.m. The funeral service for Claris will be Thursday January 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the Onaway Seventh Day Adventist Church, 21440 M-68 Hwy. with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery in Onaway. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Claris to the Onaway Seventh Day Adventist Church or the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund. Condolences may be shared with the Robinson family at www.chagnonfh.com.