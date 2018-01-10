It is with great sadness that the family of Carol Douglas announces her passing Friday, January 5, 2018, at the age of 81 years. Carol will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 63 years, John; and her children, Connie (Wayne) and Leilani (Dan).

Carol will also be fondly remembered by grandchildren, Elizabeth (Joel) and Niya; great-grandchild, Bryan; and by her sister, Terry (Joe) and by brothers-in-law Jim (Marie) and Tom; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Carol loved gardening and traveling all over the world with John, and cherished time with family.

A funeral service in memory of Carol was held Tuesday, January 9, which was preceded by visitation at the Grand Lake Community Chapel. There was a luncheon following the service.

Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Carol to Hospice of Michigan or to the Grand Lake Community Chapel.

An interment and memorial service will be held in the spring, details to be announced. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.