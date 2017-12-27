Stanley Zaborney Jr., 88, of Posen passed away peacefully at home December 23, 2017.

He was born February 14, 1929 in Long Rapids Township to Stanley and Agnes (Berant) Zaborney.

Stan graduated from Alpena High School in 1947. On November 12, 1949 he married Virginia Wcisel at St. Casimir Catholic Church. He retired from Abitibi in 1991.

Stan loved to play spitzer, golf and bowl; he enjoyed visiting with family and friends. He was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church, Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus (K of C) and the K of C Color Corps. Stan will be remembered as the “Historian of Posen.”

He is survived by his wife, Virginia; 12 children, Mary Ellen (Lee) Harris of Ottawa Hills, Ohio, Fred (Eileen) Zaborney of Posen, Steven Zaborney of Maple Ridge Township, Susan Faulk of Posen, William (Kathryn) Zaborney of Posen, Martin (Kathy) Zaborney of Fremont, Ohio, Janice Vujic of Hamtramck, Anne (Dave) Mulka of Posen,

Beth (Hubert) Gillespie of Rochester, Kathy Ferriter of Royal Oak, Debbie (Mike) Ferriter-Thomas of Interlochen and Mike Ferriter of Royal Oak; 20 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents; nine siblings; and a son-in-law, Bohdan Vujic.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday, December 26, where the K of C recited the rosary followed by the parish wake service. Visitation resumed Wednesday at St. Casimir Catholic Church until time of Mass with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Interment will take place at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to K of C Chalice Fund or Hospice of Michigan in memory of Stan Zaborney. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.