Shirley Rose, 84, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2017 in Georgia after a long struggle with cancer. Shirley was born May 22, 1933, the sixth of 12 children to Louis and Clara (Schalk) Ohlrich in Rogers City. She graduated in 1951 from the Rogers City High School.

On September 3, 1955 she married Thomas P. Rose at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Rogers City. They recently had celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.

Surviving are her husband, Tom; three sons, Thomas, Jeffery (Jana) and Mark (Jacquva); two grandchildren, Steven and Jessica; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Eunice (Darrel) Spayth and Sandra (Rueben) Wojtaszek; a sister-in-law, Betty Ohlrich; four brothers, Kenneth, William (JoAnn), Gary (Lynn) and Ronald (Connie) Ohlrich; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Kim Rose; four sisters and their spouses, Doris and Art Sweeney, Virgelene and Louis LeVeck, Arlene and Les Pearson, and infant sister, Eilene; sister-in-law, Frances Ohlrich; and a brother, Robert.

Shirley’s remains were cremated.