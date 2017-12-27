Sarah A. Wilson, 27, of Afton passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2017 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey.

Surviving are her mother, Randa Wilson of Afton; brothers, Timothy (Theresa) Wilson of Afton and Jamey (Mindy) Wilson of Afton; sisters, Shauna Wilson of Afton and Tamara Wilson of Afton; grandfather, Jack Wilson of Afton; and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Celebration of Life is set for Saturday, December 30, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Afton Community Hall, Montgomery Road, Afton.

Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.