Obituaries 

Sarah A. Wilson

Editor

Sarah A. Wilson, 27,  of Afton passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2017 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey.

Surviving are her mother, Randa Wilson of Afton; brothers, Timothy (Theresa) Wilson of Afton and Jamey (Mindy) Wilson of Afton; sisters, Shauna Wilson of Afton and Tamara Wilson of Afton; grandfather, Jack Wilson of Afton; and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Celebration of Life is set for Saturday, December 30, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Afton Community Hall, Montgomery Road, Afton.

Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.