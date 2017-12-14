Neil J. Strzelecki, 70, of Rogers City passed away peacefully with his family by his side December 8, 2017 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland.

He was born October 31, 1947 in Rogers City to Frank and Genevieve (Haske) Strzelecki.

Neil graduated from Rogers City High School in 1965; he went on to earn three associate degrees from Alpena Community College. On January 20, 1968 he married Susan Haack at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Alpena.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After working for the city of Alpena, he became self-employed in the service industry until his retirement. He enjoyed coaching all sports, playing cribbage, spitzer, cooking and spending time outdoors with his family. Neil was a member of many local organizations. He enjoyed his yearly travels to visit his brother in Texas and sister in California.

Neil is survived by two children, Shannon (Charles) Halt of Battle Creek and Patrick (Claire Lavergne-Whitten) Strzelecki of Middleville; four grandchildren, Alexis (Blake) Newbold, Erika (Brandon) King, Charlie Halt and Madelyn Halt;

five great-grandchildren, Keegan, Malayna, Jaxson, Zander and Avery; two brothers, Dean (Lynn) Strzelecki and

Chris (Holly) Strzelecki; and his sister, Georgann Marietta.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, August 4, 2018 from 2 p.m. through time of his memorial service at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Rogers City High School Sports Boosters in memory of Neil Strzelecki. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.