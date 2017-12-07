Obituaries 

Marlene A. Hopkins

Editor

Marlene A. Hopkins, 63,  of Tower passed away Friday December 1, 2017 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital, Petoskey.

Surviving are her husband, Harry Hopkins of Tower; a son, Warren Hopkins and fiancée Calli of Savannah, Georgia; and many cousins and friends.

Visitation was  Monday, December 4, at the Chagnon Funeral Home with a prayer service beginning that evening.

Funeral service was Tuesday, December 5, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Onaway.

Burial was at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Tower.