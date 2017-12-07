Marlene A. Hopkins, 63, of Tower passed away Friday December 1, 2017 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital, Petoskey.

Surviving are her husband, Harry Hopkins of Tower; a son, Warren Hopkins and fiancée Calli of Savannah, Georgia; and many cousins and friends.

Visitation was Monday, December 4, at the Chagnon Funeral Home with a prayer service beginning that evening.

Funeral service was Tuesday, December 5, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Onaway.

Burial was at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Tower.