Kay Don Selke, 82, of Rogers Township passed away at home December 24, 2017.

He was born November 24, 1935 in Rogers City to Louis and Ruth (Pake) Selke.

Kay Don graduated from Rogers City High School in 1953. He served in the Polar Bear Division at the Yukon Territory while in United States Army from 1957 through 1959. On October 7, 1961 he married Audrey Woizeschke at St. John Lutheran Church in Rogers City. He retired as a letter carrier from the Rogers City post office in 1990 at age 55. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and mentoring his nephews with his love for the outdoors. Time spent at his hunting camp with his family was a passion he loved. He restored a 1929 Model A Ford four-door sedan and was a member of the Rogers City Antique Car Club.

Kay Don was Scout master for St. John’s Boy Scout Troop; taught firearm safety and coached Little League.

Kay Don is survived by his wife, Audrey; daughter, Holly (Darin) Ehrke of Onaway; son, Tom (Tricia) Selke of Millersburg; six grandchildren, Mariah Ehrke, Taylor Ehrke, Cloe Ehrke, Carlee Selke, Calley Selke and Cole Selke;

two sisters, Urlene Cousineau of Rogers City and Donna (Richard) Peacock of Rogers City. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Phyllis (Larry) Syrett, Vera (Melvin) Yerks, Douglas (Vernetta) Selke and Lathan (Dottie) Selke; and a brother-in-law, Edward “Eddie” Cousineau.

Memorial visitation will take place at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, December 28) from 4 until 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Family and friends may gather at Peace Lutheran Church Friday from 10 a.m. through time of his memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. J. Dereck Riddle officiating. Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 will accord military honors immediately following church services.

Inurnment will take place at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in the spring.

Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church or Hospice of Michigan in memory of Kay Don Selke. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org,