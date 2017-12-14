Jan D. VanHoesen, 75, born May 5, 1942 in Mt. Pleasant, passed away December 1, 2017. Jan was a former science teacher in Leslie and Rogers City and was an internationally recognized small mammal taxidermist. She was the founding member of United Taxidermy Association former president of Michigan Taxidermy Association, and very involved in the Zonta Club of Rogers City.

Jan is survived by her sons, John (Lori) and Jay (Nicole) VanHoesen; five grandchildren, Adam, Mary, Tory, Clara and Elizabeth; and sister, Pamela Dengler. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Jim; parents, Robert and C. Joyce (Kincaid) KIine; and nephew, Christopher Dengler.

A memorial service was held Saturday, December 9, at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge, with visitation until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Zonta Club of Rogers City, 377 N. Third St., Rogers City, MI 49779 or National Wildlife Federation, 11100 Wildlife Center Dr., Reston, VA 20190. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com.