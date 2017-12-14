Eleanore Edna Smith, 93, of Rogers City passed away December 6, 2017 at Golden Beach Manor. She was born December 28, 1923 in Posen to Michael and Anna (Modrzynski) Smigelski.

On May 18, 1946 she married Edward Smith at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Posen. Eleanore worked at Rogers City Extended Care soon after it opened until 1982. She was a hardworking woman who enjoyed baking, arranging flowers and spending time with family and friends. Mrs. Smith was member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and its Rosary Society.

Eleanore is survived by four children, Florian (Judith) Smith of Flint, Carol (Dave) Smrchek of Rogers City, John (Deb) Smith of Rogers City and Kathleen Smith of Petoskey; grandchildren, Margo (Doug) Joseph, Anne Marie Smrchek, Stephanie Smith, Kristin (Carlos) Demiranda, Michael (Ashley) Smith and Jennifer Smith; great-grandchildren, Quinn Joseph, Parker Joseph, Camille Demiranda, Madison Marie Smith and Karmen Demiranda; sisters, Loretta Petrosky and Virginia (Stan) Wozniak; a brother, Michael (Ann) Smigelski; two sisters-in-law, Stella Smigelski and Virginia Smigelski; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Eleanore was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; parents; three brothers, Florian, Harry and Edward; and a sister, Vi Nowaczewski.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday, December 10, where the rosary was recited followed by the parish prayer service. Visitation resumed Monday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church until time of Mass with the Rev. Fitzpatrick officiating.

Interment took place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School or Vital Care/Hospice of the Sunrise Shore in memory of Eleanore Smith.

