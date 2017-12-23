Donald “Don” Schellie, 81, of Posen, passed away peacefully December 14, 2017 in Muskegon.

He was born May 13, 1936 in Belknap Township to Edward and Myrtle (Hopp) Schellie. At the age of 24, Don was called to serve in the United States Army and served his country proudly in Berlin, Germany during the Berlin Crisis.

Don married Betty Ann Modrzynski December 8, 1971 in Rogers City and lived in Posen for the next 46 years where he helped to raise his family.

Don enjoyed a 30-year career at Stoneport in Presque Isle where he held many roles, finally retiring as a tunnel man in 1998. After his retirement Don helped to manage the family farm in Posen until 2013.

Don loved to work on cars or anything mechanical. He picked up this skill while working at Bob Bedford Auto Sales & Service early in life where he learned the skill of painting cars as well. His brothers nicknamed him “Greasy” because he could always be found in the garage working on cars or tractors.

His sons remember him fondly for his knack for making delicious soups that they referred to as “Camp Soup” because he made so much it would last the family weeks. Don also had a fondness for Polish music, ice cream, fishing and camping.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years Betty Ann; his parents, Edward and Myrtle; four brothers, Edward “Doc,” Richard “Pete,” Kenny and Billy; and one sister Darlene Pines.

Don is survived by three sons, Rodney Kasubowski of Posen, Michael (Alison) Schellie of Williamston and Thomas (Kari) Schellie of Grand Haven; a daughter, Susan of Alpena; five grandchildren, Joseph, Ashley, Jenna, Anthony and Elizabeth; and a brother, Gerald “David” Schellie of Posen.

Don will always be loved, never forgotten and forever missed.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, December 16 from 9:30 a.m. through time of his funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jack D. Ferguson officiating. Posen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7804 rendered military honors immediately following.

Inurnment will take place in the spring next to Betty Ann.

Memorials May be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Posen. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.