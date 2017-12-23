Cuba Ann Skurow, 84, of Ann Arbor and longtime resident of Rogers City, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at the Evangelical Home of Saline.

Born January 3, 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio she was the daughter of John and Cuba (Schneider) Heidenreich. Cuba was a business owner and beautician at Cuba’s Isle of Beauty in Cincinnati for 30 years, then in Rogers City for 33 more years. She was a member and deacon at the First Presbyterian Church in Rogers City, where she was an active volunteer with many ministries. Most of all she was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Schafer; and her husband, Ray; three grandchildren, Craig Schafer (Ashley), Courtney Schafer and Ryan Schafer; one great-granddaughter, Kylie Schafer; and her brother, Jim Heidenreich. Cuba was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, John “Jack” and Jerry Heidenreich.

A special thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Evangelical Home of Saline and Arbor Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Rogers City.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, https://www.michaeljfox.org/get-involved/donation2.php.