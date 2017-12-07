Choir entertains in Posen; Moran has biggest holiday event ever

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

If Thanksgiving weekend did not provide enough of a kickstart to the holidays, events the first weekend of December from one corner of Presque Isle County to the other did.

In Posen, the high school choir under the direction of Mary Misiak performed several traditional Christmas songs next to the manger downtown.

Thirty one remembrance trees were lit up and a Posen Area Fire & Rescue truck brought Santa in for a visit with some of the young people in attendance, but a few of the older folks took a turn on Santa’s knee for a chuckle and a chance to take a photo for the Internet.

The hot chocolate was perfectly made for a modest Christmas gathering held every year after the Saturday evening Mass at St. Casimir Catholic Church.

Baby Jesus was the only missing component, but as recent tradition has it in Posen, he will arrive on Christmas morning.

Misiak said the choir will be performing at the Presque Isle County Council on Aging in Posen Sunday at 3 p.m. Their biggest event of the season will be Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. as part of the annual Christmas program at the school. The kindergarten class will start off the evening.

Moran Iron Works (MIW) may have had one of the best holiday celebrations ever last Saturday.

“It was the most well-attended event in our 18-year history,” said Marilyn Kapp Moran, MIW vice president of sales and marketing. “We could not have asked for better weather or a more festive crowd.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus gave out blankets, classic books and candy. They ran out of items around 6:30 p.m. “We had back-up sleds from the previous year. Phew!” Marilyn said.

The Onaway Community Chamber of Commerce conducted its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony last Friday at Chandler Park.

According to executive director Krista DuBois, 61 trees were sold. “We had a better than expected turnout to see Santa. The event was a huge success and we are looking to add to it next year.”

The trees will be lit up with a timer for the rest of the season.