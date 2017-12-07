Alphonse Bruski, 87, of Posen, passed away December 2, 2017 at Rogers City Tendercare. He was born in Posen, son of Frank and Cecelia (Buza) Bruski.

Al married Dolores Chojnacki April 30, 1960 at St. Dominic Catholic Church. He Worked for the Straits and Alpine Construction Company in Saint Ignace.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1955 and worked for General Motors Corp. from 1964 until he retired in 1987. Al enjoyed nature and woodworking.

Mr. Bruski is survived by his wife, Dolores; four children, Beverly (Bill) Humphrey of California, Gerald (Anna) Bruski of Texas, Marvin Bruski of Posen and Janice (Mike) Panoff of Texas; six grandchildren, Blake (Darianna) Humphrey, Avery Panoff, Jacob Bruski, Rachel Panoff, Jason Panoff and Andrew Bruski; five siblings, Arthur Bruski of Posen, Alice Bruski of Posen, Regina Taratuta of Alpena, Dorothy (Bob) Kowalski of Alpena and Blanche (Ervin) Mulka of Utica.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Cecilia; eight siblings, Aloysius, Florian, Louis, Bernard, Anthony, Helen Gryniewicz, Casimir and Frank Jr.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday, December 5, where the rosary was recited that evening.

Visitation resumed at St. Dominic Catholic Church Wednesday until time of Mass at with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating. Posen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7804 rendered military honors following Mass.

Interment will follow at St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery.

He was a great man and wonderful father and husband and his family will miss him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Dominic Catholic Church or St. Ignatius Catholic School in memory of Alphonse Bruski.

