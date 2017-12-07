Alexia Lei “Lexi” LaHaie, 17, of Onaway passed away as result of an automobile accident November 30, 2017. She was born July 21, 2000 in Cheboygan to Ryan and Danielle (Carollo) LaHaie.

Lexi was a senior at Onaway High School; she was involved in the Drama Club, band, cheer, track and field and the robotics club. She worked at Woodwinds in Onaway, McDonalds in Indian River and Bay Harbor Yacht Club.

Lexi was accepted to Ferris State University and planning on attending in the fall. Lexi is survived by her father, Ryan (Piper) LaHaie of Posen; mother, Danielle LaHaie of Onaway; sisters, Samantha and Gianna; brother, Tyler; grandparents, Coleen Main, Chris and Georgina Latoszynski, and Tony LaHaie; she is also survived by her aunt, uncles and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Marvin and Gloria Main, Jack and Grace Carollo, and George and Florence Schaefer; cousin, Caleb Gabrysiak; and aunt, Nella Schaefer.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Monday through the time of her memorial service with her uncle, the Rev. Joshua LaHaie officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Onaway High School Robotics' Club in memory of Lexi LaHaie.