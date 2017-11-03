Steven W. Nash, 62, of Onaway, died at home Thursday, October 26, 2017. The son of Clarence and Marjorie (Bowler) Nash, Steve was born April 11, 1955 in Onaway. Blessed with 43 years of marriage, he and Cindy McDonald were married in Onaway October 26, 1974.

A lifelong resident of Onaway, Steve was employed for 27 years at Tube Fab in Afton. He retired in February of 2017 after working in nearly every department, from shipping and receiving to production. Down-to-earth and easy-going, Steve’s happiness was found in his garden. Content to work for hours, planting, weeding, and tending to his vegetables, Steve always grew more than he needed. He helped Cindy with the canning and was always happy to share with family and friends. He loved feeding the birds and watching them at the feeders, deer hunting and fishing.

Kind, gentle and loving, Steve’s priority was his family. He was an awesome grandfather and enjoyed doing things with his grandchildren.

He was a best friend to his wife and a supportive, encouraging father. His family has wonderful memories of camping at Tomahawk Lake and Mud Lake, of stories and laughter around a campfire, and of meals with Steve’s delicious barbecue chicken. Steve’s love for his family and his quiet, humble way will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving Steve is his wife, Cindy of Onaway; daughters, Michelle (Lee) Kaszubowski of Millersburg and Tammy (Bret) O’Neill of Alanson; son, Guy (Misty) Post of Onaway; four grandchildren, Cindy, Meagan, Dylan and Emma; as well as one great-grandson, Nicholas. Steve also leaves his parents, Clarence and Marjorie Nash of Onaway; sisters, Peggy (George) Belding and Jacqueline (Michael) Prow, both of Onaway; brother, David (Brenda) Nash of Afton; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Steve was preceded in death by an infant brother; and his father and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Alma McDonald.

Visitation was Saturday, October 28, until the time of the funeral service. Hospice of the Straits chaplain, Dianne Myers, officiated. Steve’s final resting place is at Hillcrest Cemetery in Onaway.

Please consider a donation in memory of Steve to the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund or Hospice of the Straits.

Condolences may be shared with Steve’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.