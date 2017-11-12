Robert J. Hunt, 68, of Lake Esau passed away November 3, 2017 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena. He was born April 7, 1949 in Owosso to Earl and Mary (Krsa) Hunt.

Bob graduated from Chesaning High School in 1967, Northern Michigan University in 1971 then went on to receive his master’s degree in administration from Central Michigan University in May of 1978. On June 12, 1971 he married Margaret Ann “Marge” Coonrod at St. Mary Cathedral in Gaylord. Bob retired from the Posen Schools in 1996 after many years of teaching industrial arts and K-8 classes, coaching and educating student drivers. Many of his former students continued to maintain a friendship. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing in both summer and winter, golfing and spending time at camp. Due to many health issues Bob was unable to enjoy all these activities for the past few years, but he found his replacement at the pavilion at the New Lighthouse where he spent many hours relaxing and reflecting.

Mr. Hunt is survived by his wife, Marge; two brothers, Ronald (Jennine) of Chesaning and Roger (Carole) of Ortonville; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mary.

Following the committal service at the Presque Isle Township Cemetery today (Thursday, Nov. 9) at 2 p.m. a coffee reception will take place at the Grand Lake Community Chapel.

Memorials may be given to the New Presque Isle Lighthouse, the Grand Lake Community Chapel or the Huron Humane Society in memory of Robert Hunt.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.