Ralland F. Miller, 92, of Presque Isle passed away October 30, 2017 at his hunting camp in Krakow Township.

He was born December 12, 1924 in Krakow Township to William and Martha (Fredrick) Miller.

Ralland married Eugenia Lapczynski August 9, 1967 at St. Casimir Catholic Church. He retired from Stoneport in 1987.

Ralland served in the United States Army during World War II and was a member of the Posen Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7804.

Ralland is survived by his sister, Florence Werner of Posen; and many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eugenia “Jean”; three brothers, Art, William and Reinhart; and two sisters, Marie and Gertrude.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, November 4, through time of his service with the Rev. J. Derek Riddle officiating. Burial followed at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery where the Posen VFW Post 7804 rendered military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Posen First Responders or Posen VFW Post 7804 in memory of Ralland Miller.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.