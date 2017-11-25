O’Bryant accepts offer to become superintendent of schools in Farwell

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

Rogers City Area Schools (RCAS) will once again begin the search for a new superintendent after David O’Bryant was extended an offer to take over as the full-time superintendent of Farwell Area Schools. Monday night he decided to accept.

“It will be an exciting opportunity to be closer to my friends and family,” stated O’Bryant in an e-mail response to the Advance. “Farwell is the neighboring district to Evart which is where I graduated from high school.”

O’Bryant has been handling the superintendent duties at RCAS since July 2016, but in a part-time capacity. RCAS has had 11 superintendents in 22 years. Lee Sandy served as interim superintendent during the 2015-16 school year.

The Farwell board of education voted unanimously to offer O’Bryant the position and enter into contract negotiations after his second-round interview, Nov. 14. The interview followed a series of daylong meetings O’Bryant attended with focus groups made up of community members, staff and administrators.

Farwell board president Shari Buccilli told O’Bryant of the board’s action via speakerphone during the meeting that was immediately followed by enthusiastic applause from the audience of more than 40 who were in attendance in Farwell.

“I have spent seven and one-half years in RC and I have enjoyed my time working with the students and staff. I appreciate the experiences I’ve had and have learned a great deal. I am grateful for the relationships I have made with students, staff and community members.”

O’Bryant said many factors contributed to his efforts to seek a new job, “including difficult board relations.” He still needs to work out the details with the RCAS board of education as far as an end date in Rogers City.

In a press release on the Farwell Web site the day after he was offered the job, O’Bryant stated:

“I am amazed by the support of the Farwell board, staff and community and I am grateful for this opportunity.” O’Bryant’s statement was followed by applause from the crowd.

Buccilli said of O’Bryant, “Dave is a great fit for the candidate profile we developed, and he made an excellent impression on those he met with during the process. We were very lucky to have two outstanding finalists each with great skills and talents, but in the end Mr. O’Bryant was clearly the best fit for what our district and community needs. We all look forward to working with him to move our district forward.”

Search consultant Gary Rider, of the Michigan Leadership Institute, said, “The board did an outstanding job of listening to feedback from the public. They followed the process diligently and worked through difficult decisions as a team.”

Farwell has approximately 1,245 students.

O’Bryant was hired to teach math/science in 2010 and brought on as principal in the fall of 2011. He also coached the girls’ basketball team (6-58 in three seasons). The athletic director (AD) duties were added in 2013. As AD he presided over several coaching controversies, including the resignations or firings of the varsity football coach, the cheerleading coach, the wrestling coach and the girls’ basketball coach, all during the respective sports’ seasons.

When O’Bryant was hired as superintendent in 2016, he was hopeful the hiring of high school principal Nick Hein would make it possible to bring more stability and less turnover to the office.

“I think having a third administrator is going to be key for success and not having such a high turnover rate of administrators,” said O’Bryant in an Advance article from July 7, 2016.

O’Bryant is a current member of the board of directors of Rogers City Area Chamber of Commerce. He also volunteered with Team Rogers City, Rogers City Little League and Rogers City Bears. He also owns the retail establishment Sugar Coated in downtown Rogers City.