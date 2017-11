Neil Francis Wing Jr., 65, of Afton passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital, Petoskey.

Surviving are two sisters, Doreen Hotsinpiller of Afton and Denise Roberson of Canton; a broher, John (Karen) Wing of Howell; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.