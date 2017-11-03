Michael D. Bryan Sr., 64, of Rogers City passed away at home October 25, 2017 following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born July 1, 1953 in Pontiac to Elmer and Betty (Appenroth) Bryan.

Mike is survived by his best friend and caregiver, Kathy Bryan; son, Michael II of Montana; granddaughter, Haley Grulke; brother, Jim (Doreen); two sisters, Pam (Rick) Mayer and Sandy (Richard) Moore; best friends, Marv, Cory, Amelia, Lyn and Rob.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday, October 29, through time of his Memorial service with the Rev. Mike Szynkowski officiating.

Memorials may be given to Alpena Cancer Center or Hospice of Michigan in memory of Michael Bryan. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.