Marie A. Schwiesow, 86, of Belknap Township passed away November 25, 2017 at her daughter’s home in Metz. She was born December 11, 1930 in Royston to Herman and Minnie (Krueger) Pardeike.

Marie is survived by seven children, Christiana (Gene) Rice of Shelby Township, Freddie (Jeanne) Schwiesow Jr. of Rogers City, Doris (David) Bruski of Posen, Dennis (Julie) Schwiesow of Rogers City, Wayne (Linda) Schwiesow of Florida, Janet (Wayne) Roznowski of Metz and Holly (Tom) Schwiesow of Grayling; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Harry (Joyce) Schwiesow; and her special friend Andrew Dost.

Visitation and prayer service were at the Beck Funeral Home Monday. Visitation resumed Tuesday at St. Michael Lutheran Church through time of service with the Rev. Keith Schneider officiating.

Interment followed at St. Michael Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan or St. Michael Lutheran Church in memory of Marie Schwiesow. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.