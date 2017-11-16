Heading back to the Final Four

by Richard Lamb–Advance Editor

It’s off to Battle Creek for another trip to the final four. The Lady Hurons defeated Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy (SHA) 3-2 in Tuesday’s volleyball quarterfinals to advance to the big show for the second season in a row. They face Plymouth Christian Academy (PCA), the top-ranked team in Class D all season long in the coaches’ poll, today (Thursday) at 2 p.m. at the Kellogg Center in Battle Creek.

Click on link to see the entire Class D tournament bracket:

https://www.mhsaa.com/DesktopModules/MHSAA-Tournaments-Brackets/PrintableBrackets/2017-VB-F-D.pdf

Rogers City, ranked No. 8 in the last coaches’ poll, has now defeated three ranked teams on its way to the final four. They topped No. 5 Onaway in the district finals and took care of No. 2 Leland in the regional semifinals. SHA was ranked No. 10 in the final coaches’ poll. PCA defeated perennial volleyball powerhouse but unranked Battle Creek St. Philip 3-1, a 19-time state champion and eight-time state runner-up.

In the other half of the final four, Munising upset No. 7 Rudyard and will play No. 6 Fowler in the noon state semifinal contest. Fowler defeated Southfield Christian. The state championship game is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Kellogg Center.

Coach Jackie Quaine’s team is now 32-8-3 for the season and Quaine is now 331-111-37 in her 10-year varsity coaching career at RCHS. She coached four seasons from 1996-1999, guiding the team to three districts and a regional title while going 141-43-23. Quaine returned as varsity coach in 2012, coaching the team to three more district titles and three more regional titles.

“Since the volleyball team won their match we will be canceling school on Thursday to be able to cheer on the Lady Hurons.Instructions for signing up for the fan bus will be posted on the school Facebook and Web pages,” said David O’Bryant, superintendent of schools.

For more on the regional and quarterfinal matches, see the Nov. 16, 2017 edition of the Advance.