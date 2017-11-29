Emery “Jim” Soules
Emery “Jim” Soules, 85, of Afton passed away Monday, November 27, 2017 at his home.
Surviving are two sons, Ed (Lynn) Soules of Montrose and Brett (Sue) Soules of Afton; daughters, Christine (Michael) Ketola of Durand and Robin (Brian) Ridgeway of Falkville, Alabama; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation is today (Thursday November 30) from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. at the Chagnon Funeral Home in Onaway.
Funeral service is Friday, December 1, at 11 a.m. at the Chagnon Funeral Home.
Final resting place will be at Walker Township Cemetery, Afton.