Emery “Jim” Soules, 85, of Afton passed away Monday, November 27, 2017 at his home.

Surviving are two sons, Ed (Lynn) Soules of Montrose and Brett (Sue) Soules of Afton; daughters, Christine (Michael) Ketola of Durand and Robin (Brian) Ridgeway of Falkville, Alabama; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation is today (Thursday November 30) from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. at the Chagnon Funeral Home in Onaway.

Funeral service is Friday, December 1, at 11 a.m. at the Chagnon Funeral Home.

Final resting place will be at Walker Township Cemetery, Afton.