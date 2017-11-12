Darek J. Dennis, 23, of Onaway passed away Friday October 24, 2017 in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Surviving are his wife, Terri Dennis of Onaway; two daughters, Avah Joyce and Aaleiyah Marie both of Onaway; mother, Tara Lively of Onaway; father, Ernie Dennis of Montana; and three sisters, Jaidyn Lively of Onaway, Taylor Lively and Tyler Ross both of Saginaw.

Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. Darek’s family will honor his memory in a Life Celebration Saturday, November 11, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Northland Bar, 20435 State St., Onaway.