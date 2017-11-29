Betty A. Bruning, 85, of Belknap Township, passed away November 23, 2017, at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena.

She was born February 1, 1932 in Rogers City, to Leonard George and Irene Clara (Kreft) Bredow.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Brenda (John) Gauthier of Posen; sons, Dave Bruning of Hawks,

Raymond (Cynthia) Bruning of East Tawas, Victor (Carolyn) Bruning of Alpena and Bruce Bruning of Rogers City;

14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Alice (Chester) Wenzel, Ethel Woodward, and Irene (Darl) Pollock, Carol Jones, Ronald Bredow, Norman Bredow, Irvin Bredow, Jeffrey Bredow and Gregory Bredow.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Dorothy (Marvin) Adrian, Marlow (Leora Robb) Bredow, Helen (Edward) Fisher, Elmer Bredow, Reuben Bredow and Donald Bredow.

Betty was employed in various retail businesses in Rogers City. She will be fondly remembered for her singing, yodeling, playing guitar, as well as being a member of the St. Michael Choir in her younger years. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Betty will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday, November 26. Visitation resumed Monday at St. Michael Lutheran Church in Belknap Township through time of her service.

Interment took place at the St. Michael Cemetery. A luncheon followed in the St. Michael Lutheran School gym. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Michael Lutheran Church in memory of Betty Bruning. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.