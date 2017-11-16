Barbara Jean Stiles, 79, of Onaway, died at home Sunday, November 12, 2017. She was the daughter of Ellsworth E. and Zelona I. (Faircloth) Kinney and was born October 25, 1938 and raised in Atlanta. On July 20, 1957 Barbara and Bobby L. Stiles were united in marriage and made their home in Onaway.

Hardworking, Barb not only was a homemaker, but also worked for Essex Wire in Atlanta and cared for others as a home health aide. She and Bill worked scrapping metal, cutting boughs, and cutting and delivering firewood. And though she was busy with work she always made time for her family.

Devoted, loving, and forgiving, Barbara was the rock of the family. Each morning, her family gathered at her house for coffee before beginning the day. Barb’s children, grandchildren, and their families, loved and respected Barb and were always there to help her. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren adored her as much as she adored them.

Barb loved going to the casino to play the slots. She enjoyed roaming the woods to pick morel mushrooms, huckleberries and black berries. She loved country music, especially George Strait, and was always on the lookout for new owl items to add to her growing owl collection. Friendly and outgoing, Barb enjoyed helping John and Joslyn with their produce stand and visiting with the customers. Barb was truly a sweetheart and her beautiful smile had a way of capturing the hearts of all who were lucky enough to know her.

Surviving Barb is her longtime companion, Bill Waldie; son, John Stiles (Joslyn Ganske); and daughters, Tammy Stiles (Al Benaway) and Tina Stiles (Ted Riley), all of Onaway. Barb also leaves 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three brothers, Mark (Linda), Frank and Don Kinney, all of Atlanta; a sister, Diane (Will) Murray of Auburn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby; son, Gary Stiles; grandson, Mark; and sister, Linda Ferguson.

Barbara’s family will receive friends at the Chagnon Funeral Home Friday, November 17, 2017 at 5 p.m. and honor her in a memorial service beginning at 7:30 p.m. Elder Thelma Curtis will officiate. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Barbara to her family. Condolences may shared with Barb’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.