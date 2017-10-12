William A. Lee, 68, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Elizabethton, Tennessee September 17, 2017. He was born in Petoskey October 14, 1949 and grew up in Onaway. Bill graduated from Onaway High School with the Class of 1967 and went on to Alpena Community College and Central Michigan University to gain his bachelor’s degree.

During his high school years William played around northern Michigan in the popular local rock band, CRC, with Chris Chagnon, Dale Reiger, Dale Robinson and their “roadie” Lester Kooman. After college he moved to Miami, Florida and opened a boutique clothing shop. He sold the store and returned to Tower where he owned and operated the Tower Shores Motel for several years before he sold it to returned to Florida where he worked in the hospitality industry until his retirement to Tennessee.

Bill loved fishing and enjoyed time salt water fishing in the Florida Keys and later in the mountain-trout streams around his retirement home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fay and Russell (Bob) Lee. He is survived by several cousins and many lifelong and longtime friends. At Bill’s request there will be no funeral service but his ashes will be returned to the Onaway area for placement at a later date. If you would like to give a memorial gift in Bill’s memory, please consider the Onaway Area Ambulance fund.