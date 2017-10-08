Third and Erie beautification project dedicated

The Third and Erie streets beautification project was dedicated Saturday in downtown Rogers City. The project came together after a year of planning, fundraising and construction.

The centerpiece of the area is a historic Fresnel lens donated by Carmeuse Lime & Stone.

The lens most likely predates the Calcite Plant, even though it was used at the breakwall for many years. Calcite officials donated the lens for use by the city and it seemed ideal for inclusion in this project. The lens will be lit and is enclosed in a safe protective encasement that will allow year-round viewing. Local craftsmen Emil Zielaskowski and Leonard Lohman did the restoration work on the lens.

A second showpiece is an emergency steering ship’s wheel, a hands-on display donated by the Paul Stone family of Rogers City was unveiled on a pedestal to the north of the Fresnel lens.

Zielaskowski and Lohman also prepared the wheel for display in the area.

More about the dedication will be in the Oct. 12 edition of the Advance.