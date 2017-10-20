Ruth Anne Brege, 68, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2017. She was born December 11, 1948 in Westfield, Massachuettes, a daughter of the late Arthur and Doris (Fargh) Kasewurm.

Surviving family include her husband, the Rev. William R. Brege; children, Todd (Carla) Brege, Dawn (Joel) Yoquelet, Timothy (Katie) Brege and David (Natalie) Brege; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Linda (Rev. Thomas) Hausch, Alfred (Kathy) Kasewurm and David (Dr. Gyl) Kasewurm.

Funeral service was Saturday, October 14, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514 East 750 North, Ossian, Indiana with visitation one hour prior.

Visitation was also Friday, October 13, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to Concordia Theological Seminary for Siberian Lutheran Missions, Cancer Services of NE Indiana, or Visiting Nurse. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.