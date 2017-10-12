Roseann Anna (Romanowski) Kotowski, 78, of Warren, formerly of Posen, died Thursday, October 5, 2017 at St. John Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit. She was born March 10, 1939 in Posen, the daughter of the late John and late Johanna (nee Wiza) Romanowski.

Roseann was the beloved wife of the late Stanley Kotowski; dear mother of Steven (Clara) Kotowoski and Karen (Greg) Czajka; loving grandmother of Joseph (Ashley), Rebecca, Ashley, Gregory, Ethan, Amanda, Samantha and Kevin; great-grandmother of Milana and Chance; aunt to many nieces and nephews; and sister of Angeline Yarch and Florian (Buck) Romanowski.

She was also preceded in death by six siblings, Frank, Genevieve, Joseph, Walter, Richard and John.

Visitation and rosary were held Sunday, October 8, at the D.S. Tremrokowski & Sons Funeral Home. Mass was October 9 at St. Pio of Petreclina Catholic Church in Roseville. Interment followed at Mt. Oliver Cemetery in Detroit.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.