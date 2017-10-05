Paul Edward Roberts, 66, of Onaway passed away peacefully September 30, 2017. He was born February 1, 1951 in Escanaba to Clifford and Idamae (Lorentz) Roberts.

Paul is survived by two brothers, Bruce (Karen) of Anderson, Indiana and Dale (Jeanine) of Holland; and a sister, Ann (Dan) Glawe of Alpena; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

A private memorial service will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.