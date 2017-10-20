Martha A. Hendries, 90, of Presque Isle, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in the hospice wing at MidMichigan Medical Center, Alpena Tuesday, October 10, 2017.

Martha was born January 10, 1927, in Detroit, the daughter of Victor and Grace (Baker) Gornall.

She is survived by her children, Paul (Carol) Hendries, Caryn (Michael) Beeson, Claudia Burns-Hendries, Cynthia (Osama) Judeh and Scott (Amy) Hendries; brother, Joseph (Joyce) Gornall;

brother-in-law, Ronald Hendries of Costa Mesa, California; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and six nieces and nephews.

Visitation and service were Friday, October 13 with the Revs. Dr. Greg and Karen Zurakowski officiating at the Grand Lake Community Chapel in Presque Isle.

Interment followed at the Presque Isle Township Cemetery.

Memorials and donations may be made to Hospice of Michigan, Meals on Wheels – Posen, Presque Isle District Library or Grand Lake Community Chapel. For those wishing to send flowers, the family is using Village Gift Shop of Posen.

Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

