Lori Marcille Hanson, 58, of Belknap Township passed away peacefully at home October 4, 2017. Lori was an 11-time cancer survivor over the past 23 years.

She was born February 1, 1959 in Rogers City to Raymond and Ruby (Pauly) Altman.

Lori was a 1977 graduate of Rogers City High School. On May 24, 1980 she married Richard Hanson at St. John Lutheran Church in Hagensville. She was a life member of St. John – Hagensville and their organist since age 16. Lori was a loving mother and grandmother who absolutely loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid Detroit Tigers’ and Lions’ fan. Lori was a dedicated employee who enjoyed her job at Real Estate One over the past 40 years.

Lori is survived by her husband, Richard; five children, Brian (Leslie) Hanson of Presque Isle, Megan (A.J.) Przybyla of Bridgeport, Heather (fiancé, Matt Moore) Szumila of Petoskey, Lauren (Scott Heinzel) Hanson of Rogers City and Tyler (Emily) Szumila of Ludington; three grandchildren, Anna Przybyla, Brooklyn Hanson and Luke Przybyla;

and two brothers, Duane Altman and Gary (Jennifer) Altman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Diane Szumila.

Memorial visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, October 6, with a prayer service that evening. Memorial visitation resumed Saturday at St. John – Hagensville through time of her memorial service with the Rev. Charles Schultz officiating.

Inurnment followed at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the family of Lori Hanson for a charity to be selected later. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.