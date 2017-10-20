Kathleen S. Karsten, 56, of Moltke Township passed away October 12, 2017 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey.

She was born February 24, 1961 in Rogers City to Marvin and Joyce (Orcutt) Pauly.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Jeff; daughter, Mandy; son, Zach; granddaughter, Amber Lyn; parents, Marvin and Joyce Pauly; two brothers, Allen (Kathy) Pauly and Scott (Kim) Pauly.

She was preceded in death by a son, Jordan.

Kathy graduated from Rogers City High School in 1979. She attended Northwestern College and Alpena Community College. On September 25, 1982 she married Jeff Karsten at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Moltke Township.

Kathy worked for a number of years with community, governmental and youth organizations. Kathy was currently working at the Presque Isle County Courthouse as register of deeds. She will be remembered for her loving, cheerful nature and generosity to the children of our area.

Friends visited at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, October 14, where the Rev. Charles Schultz conducted her prayer that evening.

Visitation resumed Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church until time of service with the Rev. J. Derek Riddle officiating.

Memorials may be given to the Karsten family for a charity to be selected later.

