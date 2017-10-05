Eunice A. Kortman, 77, of Rogers Township died September 26, 2017, with her family by her side.

She was born March 24, 1940 to Jordan and Leora (Bruning) Owen.

On June 2, 1956 she married the love of her life Harold Kortman.

She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, hunting and fishing. She was truly a very talented hardworking woman. She was a member and secretary of St. John Lutheran Church of Hagensville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; son, Dennis; parents Jordan and Leora; sisters, Jane and Carol; brothers, Jordie and Tim; granddaughter, Sapphire; and great-grandson, Gunner.

Surviving are her son, Jeff; daughter, Kim; sister, Becky Ennest; daughter-in-law, Cheryl; six grandchildren, Katrina, Ben (Shelia), Tosh, Erica, Jenna and Dana; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and Friends gathered together to celebrate her life September 29 at St. John Lutheran Church of Hagensville with the Rev. Charlie Schultz officiating. Burial followed at the church cemetery.

Those wishing to contribute in Eunice’s memory are asked to make memorial donations to St. John Lutheran Church of Hagensville or a charity of friend’s choice.

Funeral arrangements were in care of the Hentkowski Funeral Home.