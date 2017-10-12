David Joseph Belusar, 55, of Rogers Township passed away peacefully October 3, 2017 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital while surrounded by his family.

He was born July 18, 1962 in Alpena to Donald and Shirley (Nowak) Belusar.

David is survived by his loving wife, Carol; 10 children, Christine (David) Partyka of Manistique,

Sara (Max) Garcia-Gonzalez of Hawks, Cynthia (Kevin) Fairbanks of Dayton, Ohio, Alicia Belusar of Rogers City, Michelle Belusar of Rogers City, John (Elizabeth) Belusar of Italy, Adam Belusar of Rogers City, Josh Belusar of Minot, North Dakota, Catherine Belusar of Rogers City and Benjamin Belusar of Rogers City; seven grandchildren; and six siblings, Denise (Roger) Wenzel, Donald Belusar,

Donna (Tom Hondrop) Belusar, Dawn (Mike) Teixeria, Dennis (Terri) Belusar and Dayna (Ron) Reasner.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, October 7, through time of his memorial service with the Rev. Randy Waibel officiating.

Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 accorded military honors immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Belusar Family for a charity to be selected later.

