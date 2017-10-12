Andrea Lynn Eldred, 28, of Sault Ste. Marie died Tuesday October 3, 2017 at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. The daughter of J.K. and Gail (Minser) Eldred, Andrea was born in Petoskey March 4, 1989. In 1995 she moved to Sault Ste. Marie and in 2008 graduated from the Sault Area High School where she ran cross country for the Blue Devils. After High School Andrea took college courses and worked as a custodian at War Memorial Hospital. Andrea loved the outdoors and spending time at the lake. She enjoyed camping with her family, boating with friends, kayaking, and swimming. A talented artist and extremely creative, Andrea had a passion for drawing. She had a gift for sketching people and faces and a sharp mind for the abstract. She loved movies and music, but above all loved her daughter, “Lilly Bug.” Andrea’s greatest joy and passion was being a mother to Lilly. She made every day count with her daughter. Andrea taught Lilly to ride a bike and rollerblade and they had loads of fun blowing bubbles, going to the park, and being silly together.

Andrea was strong-willed as well as being kind and caring. She always looked out for others and put their needs before hers. Kindhearted with great compassion for the elderly she volunteered at Tendercare in the Sault. Andrea had a special place in her heart for animals and loved her dogs dearly. Despite dealing with diabetes and numerous complications from the disease, Andrea did her best to stay positive and live life to the fullest. Her gentle smile, her thoughtfulness, and her love for her daughter will be sadly missed.

Surviving Andrea is her 4-year-old daughter, LillyAnn “Lilly Bug” Thibert of Sault Ste. Marie; mother, Gail Eldred, also of Sault Ste. Marie; father, J.K. (Linda) Eldred of Onaway; brother, Drew (Kendra) Eldred of Sault Ste. Marie; stepsister, Alicia Kleiber (Rob Frantz) of Alpena; stepbrother, Jesse (Julie) Kleiber of Rogers City; and friend, Wade Thibert of Sault Ste. Marie; as well as her nieces, Autumn, Alessa, Emerson, Ellery and Evelyn. Andrea was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arland and Katherine Minser and Carl and Jessie Eldred. Andrea’s family received friends at the Chagnon Funeral Home in Onaway Monday, October 9, until the time of the memorial service with family friend, the Rev. Doug McGeorge officiating. Andrea’s final resting place will be in Tower at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Andrea to your favorite charity or to her daughter, LillyAnn Thibert. Condolences may be shared with Andrea’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.