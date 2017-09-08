William R. “Bill” Froelich, 88, of Rogers City passed away August 31, 2017 at Birch Lane AFC (Adult Foster Care) Home where he had been residing for the past three and one-half years.

He was born August 19, 1929 in Rogers City to Reinhard and Lenore (Kuhlman) Froelich.

Following his graduation from Rogers City High School in 1947 he worked as a park ranger until he enlisted in the United States Army. When he returned home in 1950, Bill took a job with the Rogers City school system until he started his career with the city of Rogers City in 1952. While there he wore many hats; from a police officer, clerk, assessor, fireman, fire chief, city housing director, to acting city manager until his retirement in 1989. Bill was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church in Rogers City. He enjoyed hunting, fishing on Lake Huron and spending time at his camp.

Mr. Froelich is survived by many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Keith.

A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 13 at Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Eric Voigt officiating. Rogers City Veterans of Foreeign Wars Post 607 will accord military honors immediately following.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan or to a charity of your choice in memory of William Froelich. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.