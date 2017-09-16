Maxine French, 82, of Rogers Township passed away peacefully at Rogers City Tendercare September 8, 2017. She was born February 7, 1935 in Oxford to Edward and Marion (Duckert) Hardenburg.

Maxine is survived by two sons, Brian (Maria) of Oxford and Robert of Rogers City;

three grandchildren; a brother, Richard (Vicki) Hardenburg; a sister-in-law, Nancy Hardenburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.