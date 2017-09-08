Larry G. Shaffer, 67, of Cheboygan passed away Saturday, September 2, 2017 at his home. He was born June 24, 1950 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of William and Ellen (Brain) Shaffer. On December 25, 2005 in Las Vegas, Larry married Pamela Spencley.

Larry had worked as a band director for many years, most recently for the Onaway Public Schools and retired after 30 years. He was a huge Yankees’ fan and had coached baseball at Onaway schools. He enjoyed fishing and spending as much time as possible at his cabin in Canada.

Survivors include his wife, Pam of Cheboygan; four stepdaughters, Lezley (Dale) Hudak of Cheboygan, Lisa (Steve Johnson) Woiderski of Cheboygan, Jessica Woiderski of Mackinaw City and Windi (Kevin) Smolinski of Onaway; two brothers, Alan (Melanie) Shaffer of Tennessee and David (Judy) Shaffer of Georgia; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a large extended family in Muncie. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will take place at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home Saturday, September 9, at 1 p.m. with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service.

The Rev. Dave Wallis will officiate. Memorial contributions in Larry’s name may be directed to the Cheboygan County Humane Society.

Those wishing to sign an online register book are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.