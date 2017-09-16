Larry Allen Sorget, 52, of Bismarck Township passed away September 5, 2017 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena.

He was born August 10, 1965 in Rogers City to Ervin and Patricia (Lefler) Sorget Sr.

Larry is survived by his wife, Maria “Kokoy’; daughter, Jade Sorget of Colorado; son, John Sorget of Nevada; six siblings, Carl (Julie) Sorget of Kentucky, Ed (Tina) Sorget of Rogers City, Kathleen Zinke of Charlevoix,

Ellen (Gary) Wregglesworth of Onaway, David (Brenda) Sorget of Hawks and Bridget Sorget of Colorado.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday, September 10, through time of his memorial service with the Rev. Charles Schultz officiating. Inurnment will take place at Faith Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church in memory of Larry Sorget.

