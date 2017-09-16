Kathleen S. Edson, 76, of Onaway passed away September 11, 2017.

Wife of the late Charles; loving mother of Ginger (Terrence) Roehm, Tracy Edson, Wendy Marotta, Mark (Pamela) Edson and Rocklin Edson; and dear grandmother of Kelsey, Drew, Molly, Frank, Dominic, Sidney and Craig.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles, Rick and David Cox; her parents, Charles and Ruth Cox.

She loved all of her cats, especially Tazzi. Mrs. Edson enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino and was a member of the Red Hat Society.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Perry Mount Park Cemetery. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.