Jerrylean “Jerry” Ivester

Jerrylean Ivester, “Jerry,” 89, of Onaway, died Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at Bay Bluffs Emmet County Medical Care Facility in Harbor Springs. The daughter of Loy and Zora (Underwood) Watson, Jerrylean was born at home in Clay County, Arkansas August 20, 1928. She married Bert Ivester July 28, 1944 in Piggott, Arkansas and in 1970 they moved to the Onaway area from Howell. They were blessed with 50 years of marriage at the time of Bert’s death in 1994.

Raised on a farm in Arkansas, Jerry was an expert gardener and a skilled homemaker. She loved being outdoors and had a yard full of beautiful flowers and planted a big vegetable garden each summer. A great cook, she canned fruits, meats, and the vegetables from her garden, as well as making pickles and relishes. Talented with a needle and thread, Jerry crafted the most beautiful quilts. She loved to play cards and go shopping.

Outgoing and easy to talk to, Jerry “never met a stranger.” She was very friendly, a good neighbor, and would help anyone. Very nurturing, she especially loved babies and children. Most of all she loved her family and cherished spending time with them. Jerry’s gentle spirit and humble way will be sadly missed.

Surviving Jerry is her daughter, Shirley Ittu of Onaway; a son, Michael (Shirley) Ivester of Allegan; and a sister, Jane Moffitt of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Jerrylean also leaves nine grandchildren, Matt, Catherine, Dan, Tom, Kosrae, Star, Jewel, Nathan and Jennica; as well as 20 great-grandchildren.

Preceding Jerry in death were her parents; husband; a daughter, Sandra Jean Smith; sons, John and Stanley Ivester; a granddaughter, Ami; and a sister, Edna Jean.

Visitation was held at the Chagnon Funeral Home Friday, September 8, until the time of the funeral service. The Rev. Kamron Oberlin officiated. Jerrylean’s final resting place will be with her family in Pollard, Arkansas at the New Hope Cemetery where there will be a graveside service Saturday, September 16, at 10 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Jerrylean to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org). Condolences may be shared with Jerry’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.