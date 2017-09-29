Eunice A. Kortman, 77, of Rogers Township, passed away Tuesday September 26, 2017 at MidMichigan Medical Center of Alpena.

Visitation will be Friday September 29, 2017 at St. John Lutheran Church in Hagensville from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Service with the Rev. Charlie Schultz officiating. Burial will be immediately following in St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.hentkowskifuneral.com. A complete obituary will be in next week’s edition of the Advance.