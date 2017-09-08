Charles Rudolph Griwatsch, 81, of Swartz Creek, died Friday, September 1, 2017. Funeral Mass was celebrated Tuesday, September 5, at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Swartz Creek with the Rev. Louis Ekka celebrant. Visitation was Sunday and Monday with a Knights of Columbus rosary that evening, and visitation at the church Tuesday. Those desiring may make contributions to the church for Masses.

Charles was born January 5, 1936, in Rogers City, the son of Charles and Pauline (Pankowski) Griwatsch. He married Norma Haske February 22, 1955 in Metz Township. He retired from General Motors Corp. Ternstedt. He was a member of St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Surviving are his wife, Norma; 13 children, Charles G. Griwatsch, Beth Ann (Jim) Sedlock, Catherine Griwatsch, Michael (Linda) Griwatsch, Steven (Robin) Griwatsch, Margaret (Darren) Berger, Jacqueline (Mike) Wilson, Matthew (Shannon) Griwatsch, David (Mindy) Griwatsch, Mark (Urszula) Griwatsch, Joseph (Jennifer) Griwatsch, Patrick Griwatsch and Lou Ann Griwatsch; 24 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Sandy Griwatsch.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Nelson, Ted, Clarence and Bob; and a sister; Ruth.

