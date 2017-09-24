Berniece Mae Blackmer, 89, of Belknap passed away peacefully at Evergreen AFC Home September 16, 2017.

She was born March 19, 1928 in Ypsilanti to Leon and Gertrude (Bucholz) Blackmer.

Prior to moving to Rogers City she lived in Ann Arbor where she headed up a wildflower division of a conservatory.

Berniece retired in the fall of 1992 from the State of Michigan Supreme Court where she was supervisor of the district court of representatives. Prior to that she was deputy court administrator at the Ann Arbor District Court.

Berniece was a founding member and director for the Rogers City Area Senior & Community Center. Berniece loved Yorkshire terriers. She bred, raised and showed them for as long as anyone can remember.

Berniece is survived by her trusted friend and companion, Echo; a sister-in-law, Florence Blackmer of Rogers City; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Gertrude and her brother, Leon.

Graveside services will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, September 22 at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Hagensville with the Rev. Charles Schultz officiating.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.