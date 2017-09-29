Bernadette “Tootie” Smith, 85, of Rogers City, passed away Tuesday morning September 26, 2017, at Tendercare Health Center in Rogers City.

The daughter of Reynold and Catherine (Thompson) Dumsch was born March 8, 1932 in Rogers City. Tootie married Ralph April 29, 1950 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church together they lived and raised their family in Rogers City.

Tootie enjoyed spending many years as a noon hour aide at the Rogers City Elementary School. She had a great love for her antiques, and stained glass, and enjoyed spending time at the casino. Tootie was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 607 Ladies Auxiliary and St. Ignatius Catholic Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Julie (Jeffery) Fleming of Rogers City; three grandchildren, Gina (Todd) Elowsky, Cody (Karen) Fleming and Andrea Smith; six great-grandchildren, Alexis Elowsky and Cody Elowsky, Ava and Mason Walker, and Cameron and Boston Fleming; a great-great-granddaughter, Leah; and a brother, Robert (Sally) Dumsch of Alpena.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph October 5, 2013; two sons, Jon and Randy; and a brother Lee Kleiber.

Visitation will be Saturday September 30, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Memorial Mass with the Rev. Fitzpatrick officiating. Burial of Tootie’s ashes will be immediately following in Memorial Park Cemetery. A luncheon will be provided at the VFW Post 607 downstairs hall.

Memorials are suggested Hospice & Palliative Care Compassus Atlanta, Michigan. Online condolences may be sent to www.hentkowskifuneral.com.