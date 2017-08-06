William James Cook Jr., 73, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home July 26, 2017. He was born November 4, 1943 in Rogers City to William and Alice (Schultz) Cook Sr.

Bill is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Tim Cook of Rogers City, Daniel (Bonnie) Dodge of Alabama,

Steve (Maricar) Dodge of Alabama, Joe (Amy) Dodge of Florida, Kenneth (Barbara) Hill of New Mexico, Reuben (Kristin) Hill of Alabama and Amos (Rhonda) Hill of Alabama; 25 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; mother, Alice Cook of Boyne City; and

a brother, Jeff (Chris) Cook of Gaylord.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 rendered military honors at Memorial Park Cemetery Monday, July 31.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan in memory of William Cook.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

