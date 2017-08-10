Warren G. Collisi, 75, of Saginaw, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Monday, June 30, 2014 at his home with his beloved wife by his side.

Warren George Collisi was born February 10, 1939 in Saginaw, to the late Maurice J. and Katherine W. (Mandeville) Collisi. He married the love of his life, Nancy Grace King July 1, 1960; she survives him. Community service was a very important part of Warren’s life and working as a firefighter fulfilled this passion.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Nancy G. Collisi of Saginaw; a son, Timmothy W. Collisi and his fiancée, Anne Drummond; a daughter, Janet A. Collisi; family friend, Michelle Macomber of Saginaw; four grandchildren, Stephanie, Tiffany, Keara and Leah; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Maurice (Mary) Collisi of Perry; sisters-in-law, Catherine Baker of Chandler, Arizona, Sally (James) Accetta of North Carolina; Bonnie King and the late Douglas Mernitz of Lansing; brother-in-law, the late Wayne E. King and his surviving spouse, Judy King of Sanford; many nephews and nieces and cousins.

He was preceded in death by Nancy’s parents, Eugene and Grace King; and grandparents George and Alma Grambau of Rogers City.

Warren’s cremated remains will be interred at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rogers City, at 4 p.m. July 19.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Presque Isle County Historical Museum, the Kochville Township Fire Department and Michigan State Firemen’s Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deisler Funeral Home, Saginaw. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.deislerfuneralhome.com.